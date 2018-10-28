Dive training project to solve ocean garbage problem

Bangkok – Private diving business entrepreneurs have united in a project to train those who are interested in learning to dive to collect garbage in the ocean.

Diving business entrepreneurs from more than 20 organizations in Thailand are working together in the attempt to end the garbage crisis in Thai oceans by developing the Sustainable Ocean Ambassador project.

The project offers an opportunity for those who are interested in becoming ocean ambassadors to receive proper dive training before joining the activity of diving into the ocean to collect garbage, in order to contribute to ocean preservation.

Preparation includes two days of training in a pool, followed by training in the ocean. The training schedule is eight-hours long.

This project is receiving support from the United Nations after it was discovered that Thailand has more than 11 million tons of plastic garbage in the ocean, ranking it sixth in the world.