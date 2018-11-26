DIT clarifies measures to help low-income earners, elderly persons

Bangkok – Internal Trade Department Director General Wichai Photchanakit dismissed criticisms that the government’s measures to help low-income earners and elderly persons through 14.5 million welfare cards and an almost hundred billion baht are related to attempts to woo votes ahead of the upcoming election.

He said the government is aware of the problems of agricultural prices that will affect the income or purchasing power of farmers in each period and has launched measures to accommodate the marketing problems that may occur as appropriate to the situation.

He said that the policy to help 11.46 low-income earners through welfare cards is aimed at stimulating the local economy and helps strengthen local retailers in the modern retail business era.

There are currently about 50,000 Pracharat blue flag shops across the country.