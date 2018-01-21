Disease-free Animals project introduces new logo

Nakhon Ratchasima – Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn has established an emblem for her Disease-free Animals, Save Humans from Rabies project.

The emblem has the shape of an orange drop, which signifies her mercy and kindness in being concerned with the issue of rabies, which is a major problem menacing the lives of the population. The cross stands for medical and public health aid, and the images of a cow, dog, cat, pig and rabbit represent animals vulnerable to rabies.

As regards the color usage, orange is the color of the day of the week of the princess’s birth and Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Gold signifies dignity and prosperity. Blue is for the steadfastness in campaigning for Thailand to be free from rabies, and white is for purity, cleanness and being disease-free.