Disease Control Dept offers free tuberculosis tests to taxi drivers

BANGKOK,(NNT) The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is offering free tuberculosis screening tests to taxi drivers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

In celebration of the upcoming World Tuberculosis Day, the Department of Disease Control has launched a campaign to raise awareness of tuberculosis, an infectious bacterial disease characterized by the growth of nodules (tubercles) in the tissues, especially the lungs. The campaign offers free health exams such as body mass index calculation, eye examinations, blood pressure tests, chest x-ray examinations, and free seasonal flu vaccines.

Presiding over the inauguration of the campaign, DDC Director-General Jedsada Chokdamrongsuk, said drivers of public vehicles such as taxis, vans, and buses are at higher risk than other people of being infected by tuberculosis and spreading the disease because they come into contact with a large number of people on a daily basis.

The activity will later be launched at Don Mueang Airport and Bangkok Bus Terminal.

World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated on March 24th of every year and is one of eight official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO).