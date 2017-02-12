Diplomatic corps & Min of Culture perform Makabucha activity

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Members of the diplomatic corps from six Asian nations have participated in a religious activity hosted by the Ministry of Culture on the occasion of Makabucha Day.

The activity took place at Wat Pathum Wanaram in Pahthumwan district of Bangkok. Assistant to the Minister of Culture, Chaweerat Kasetsunthorn and members of the diplomatic corps from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Singapore and Sri Lanka offered alms to 10 Buddhist monks.

Mrs. Chaweerat and the foreign diplomatic corps later took part in the Wian Tian candle procession with state officials and members of the general public. Makabucha Day is celebrated on the day of the full moon in the third lunar month to commemorate the time when 1,250 enlightened Sangha followers arrived without prior appointment to visit the Lord Buddha who taught them Ovadhapatimokha principles, namely do what is good, refrain from evil deeds and cleanse one’s mind