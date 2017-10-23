Dignitaries from 30 countries to attend royal cremation ceremony

Bangkok – Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai says at least 30 countries have notified the ministry that they will be taking part in the cremation ritual of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday, October 26, adding that the number of high-profile participants could change as the ministry is still awaiting other confirmations.

When asked if every country is invited, Don said the ministry does not send out invitations but these countries have informed the Thai government on their own that they would be attending the funeral. He noted that Thailand welcomes every guest and visitor from overseas.

In terms of readiness, Don said Thai embassies and consulates around the world have been preparing and are now ready for the upcoming funeral flower ceremony, but the exact time and date is yet to be confirmed.