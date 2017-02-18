Digital TV business to grow this year after viewer base rises 50%

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) remains confident the country’s digital television business will continue to grow this year despite rife competition.

This was expressed by the NBTC vice president Col Nathee Sukonrat while discussing the digital TV trend this year.

He said he remained confident that Thailand’s digital TV industry will continue to grow this year as the viewer base has increased by 50%.

As the NNT reported, he attributed the increase to measures for promoting and supporting digital TV businesses have reduced the expenses of digital TV operators and increased the industry’s capital circulation by 12.615 billion baht.

He said that digital channel had continued to invest and develop their contents including production, content co-production with foreign countries, and purchases of high-value content such as sport programs.

This has resulted in increasing viewer base by 50 percent and is likely to continue expanding, he said.

For the analog TV broadcast, Col Nathee expected that within the next few years, the analog broadcast will phase out.