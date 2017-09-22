Digital Thailand Big Bang 2017 kicks off under concept Digital Transformation Thailand

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has organized Digital Thailand Big Bang 2017 under the concept of “Digital Transformation Thailand”. The event supports the use of digital technology to achieve the Thailand 4.0 agenda.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Pichet Durongkaveroj said the event showcases Thailand’s potential to become a regional leader in digital development, reducing social inequality and connecting with the global community.

Initiatives undertaken by the government include expanding high-speed internet to all villages, schools, and hospitals by 2018; developing e-commerce platforms for local businesses; an e-health platform for rural doctors to access urban hospital resources; the e-education initiative to promote digital technology literacy among children, the elderly, and the underprivileged; the smart farmer initiative to promote the use of technology in farming; and the e-service initiative to expand online access to one-stop service centers.

The event will raise awareness of the importance of extending digital access to over seven million people in the agricultural sector and providing expertise in new industries.

Dr. Pichet said his ministry will elicit cooperation from over 40 private and public agencies and more than 10 countries. Together, they will promote digital literacy for 10 million Thai citizens across 3,000 villages, develop smart cities in seven provinces, and invest over 2.5 billion baht in the country’s Internet of Things institute.

The event expects to attract no less than 200,000 attendees per day, showcasing technological advances such as virtual reality, Tesla cars, smart homes, smart parking, robots, and a job fair for recent graduates to apply at major firms. The event takes place until September 24th from 9:00am to 8:00pm at Challenger Hall 1-2 at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani.