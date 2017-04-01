Different sectors promote safe Songkran

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Different sectors are staging campaigns for public safety as the Songkran water festival is approaching.

Traffic police gathered at Din Daeng Toll Plaza, warning motorists to fasten safety belts and obey traffic laws. Assistant Police Commissioner General Pol Lt Gen Wittaya Prayongpan disclosed that the road accident prevention campaign would intensify from April 5th onwards.

More sobriety checkpoints will be set up on main and subsidiary roads. Those ignoring safety belts will be fined. Drivers aged under 20 whose alcohol blood level exceeds 20 milligrams will be subject to legal action. Those found to be drunk behind the wheel will have their vehicles confiscated.

Revelers are allowed to observe the water-splashing activity on pickup trucks but they must buckle seat belts while on the road. Passenger buses used for transporting merrymakers must be equipped with seat belts.

Deputy Police Chief Pol. Gen. Chalermkiat Sriworakhan called a meeting with deputy commanders in charge of 191 emergency call centers nationwide to discuss crime prevention and suppression measures for the upcoming Thai New Year.

Activist groups submitted a letter to the governor of Bangkok asking the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to beef up safety measures to prevent theft, molestation, brawls and other crimes as well as regulating alcohol consumption during the Songkran festival.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Tanasak Patimaprakorn meanwhile asked revelers to celebrate the water festival with caution and organizers to consider public safety and cultural values before holding an activity.