A Dhammakaya follower hangs himself to death to protest against Section 44

A follower of the Dhammakaya cult committed suicide by hanging himself from a telephone signal tower in front of the Dhammakaya temple after the expiration of a deadline he set for the government to scrap Section 44.

The deceased elderly man whose identity was not known climbed on the 30-metre signal tower at about 4 pm on Saturday with a placard which reads: “Please scrap Section 44. If this is not done within 21.00 hours, collect (my) body”.

Monks and other followers tried in vain to persuade to climb down while rescue workers placed cushion at the foot of the signal tower in case the man wanted to jump down.

About 9 pm which was the deadline set by the man, he was seen putting the loop of a rope tied to the tower to his neck and jumped from where he had been standing which is about five metres from the ground.

Rescue workers then quickly climbed up the tower to try to free the man from the rope and brought him down to the ground where a medic gave him CPR, but he was already breathless.

Mr Somchai Champapa, a medic from Vachira hospital, said he saw the deceased man take off his shoes, make a wai before climbing the tower.

The unidentified man was said to have told the other followers that he would like to know if the government did not scrap Section 44 and if there was a loss of life, who would be held accountable. He added that he would bring with him a pack of cigarettes and if he finished smoking all the cigarettes “ let’s see what will happen.”

After the incident, government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the government and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha were saddened by the death. He added that the government had been trying to persuade Phra Dhammacchayo to surrender without resorting to violence, but could not prevent the suicide from taking place.

He further said Dhammakaya followers should not have allowed this incident to happen and should not exploit the faith of the followers just for the sake of protecting one man – Dhammachayo.