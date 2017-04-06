Development of U-Tapao Airport makes great progress

RAYONG,(NNT) – The Prime Minister has chaired a meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development policy committee, and visited the EEC project at U-Tapao Airport.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha presided over the first meeting of the EEC development policy committee in 2017, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusriphitak and relevant ministers and heads of relevant government agencies.

Before the meeting, the Prime Minister observed progress in the EEC project at U-Tapao Airport and said that the development of the U-Tapao Airport had progressed significantly since his last visit nine months ago. Then, the Prime Minister met with over 20 senior executives of leading private companies who are interested in investing in the area.

The development of aviation and logistics industries within the U-Tapao Airport precinct, is to accommodate the EEC Development Plan in order to support the enhancement of the competitiveness of the country, promote economic growth, increase employment and raise the quality of life and incomes of the people.