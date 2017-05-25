More details of Thai-China rail cooperation ready for vetting by Cabinet

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Transport is set to propose more matters on Thailand-China rail cooperation for Cabinet vetting in June.

Transport Minister Akhom Termpittayapaisit has disclosed that following the 18th Thailand-China Rail Cooperation committee meeting, his office has prepared project information on the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima rail link for Cabinet consideration. It is expected the contract will be put up for auction by August for this year.

Funds for the project still have to be discussed with the Bureau of the Budget and the Ministry of Finance as it has to be decided whether funding will come from loans or established budgets. It has already been concluded that loans will be needed to import train bogeys and signal jammers.

The committee meeting also heard an Environmental Impact Assessment report which was completed for the Bangkok-Baan Pa Chi stretch of the rail line. The 19th meeting of the body will take place July 5-7 in Beijing of China.