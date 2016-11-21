Design of Royal urn finished, construction to begin soon

The Fine Arts Department has finished the design of the royal urn for His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and now will be allowing members of the public with craftsmanship skills to join its team of 150 artisans to make the urn the most exquisite and unique urn for Royal cremation.

This was revealed yesterday by Mr Anant Chuchote, the director-general of the department during his visit to the Office of Traditional Arts at Salaya in Nakhon Pathom to assess the readiness for the delicate work.

He said the design work on the royal urn has completed, but could not be disclosed yet.

The royal urn was designed by an experienced artisan, but the construction still has to await for materials to be delivered before it can start, he said.

The royal urn construction will use sandalwood cut from dead-standing trees at Kuiburi national park in Prachuap Khiri Khan, he said.

The Department of National Parks, wildlife and Plant conservation will process the wood into planks of different shapes and sizes and send to the Office of the Traditional Arts.

The Fine Arts chief also checked on the readiness of other materials such as folded gold crepe fabric for decoration of the royal crematorium and surrounding buildings.

The 10,500-metres long cloth is now ready for use.

He also said members of the public who have craftsmanship skills, particularly arts students will be allowed to join his team in sawing and perforating wood.

However they will be under close supervision of the Office of the Traditional Arts.

Meanwhile Mr Somkuan Umtrakul, the director of the Office of the Traditional Arts said 150 artisans, specialized in each area of artistic work have been chosen.

The team is set to start building the urn when the fragrant sandalwood is transported to the office within this month.

Sandalwood holds religious value and has been used in making funeral pyres and as a material in auspicious ceremonies.

Wood specialists from Kasetsart University will inspect the urn once it is finished to ensure that it is in good condition, he said.