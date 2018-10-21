Deputy Premiers: Cannabis to be used for medical purposes

Bangkok – Two deputy prime ministers have confirmed that the legal use of marijuana in Thailand will be for medical purposes only.

Commenting on the drafting of the medical marijuana bill, DPM ACM Prajin Jantong said the Office of the Narcotics Control Board has already completed the compilation of public feedback on the bill and submitted a report to the cabinet.

The report will be forwarded to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha for review he said, adding that Thailand has no intention of using illegal drugs in an unethical manner given its pledge to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

ACM Prajin gave a strong assurance that marijuana will be used for medical purposes only.

His view was mirrored by DPM Wissanu Krea-ngam who said the use of cannabis will be strictly monitored by doctors, experts, and professionals while ruling out the possibility of the psychoactive drug being used for other purposes.