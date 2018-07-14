Deputy PM orders suppression of mosquitos after 37 people die of dengue fever

Nonthaburi – Deputy Prime Minister Chatchai Sarikulya says the number of people infected with dengue fever in 2018 is on the rise, with 28,732 patients reportedly suffering from the disease since the start of the year and 37 patients having already died.

Minister Chatchai added that the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) cannot control every area in Thailand, hence the need for every department to undertake measure to combat the disease during the rainy season in target areas, including schools, hotels, companies, hospitals, and houses.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has reported that most of the dengue fever patients are children aged around 5- 14 years, but the deceased patients were mostly adults aged over 35 years old, having a 2-5 times higher mortality rate than children. The result of the mosquito larvae search also shows that there is a larger quantity of mosquito larvae in the communities and places where people usually gather. Therefore, there is a risk that dengue fever will continue spreading into a broader area.

The Deputy PM and MOPH also suggest people prevent this disease by relying on three steps including keeping their houses clean, keeping water containers covered, and regular clearing away of trash in bins or rubbish containers.

People should immediately see the doctor if they are feeling the symptoms for more than 2-3 days including high fever, muscle pain, red eyes, and skin rash. Further information is available via the DDC hotline 1422.