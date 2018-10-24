Deputy PM calls for investigation into Thaksin – Pheu Thai affairs

Bangkok – The Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, said the Election Commission (EC) should investigate to see whether former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra had recently interfered in the Pheu Thai Party’s internal affairs, as it could be in violation of the law.

Violating individuals risk a jail term and a political ban, while violating parties could be dissolved.

Thaksin recently forecast that Pheu Thai would win some 300 seats in the House of Representatives in the next general election.

The Deputy Prime Minister also maintained that the election would certainly be held in February next year.