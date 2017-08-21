Deputy education minister urges new teachers to follow in HM the late King’s footsteps

BANGKOK – Deputy Education Minister M.L. Panadda Diskul has called on new teachers to espouse the principles of HM the late King.

Giving a special lecture to 573 new recruits, the deputy minister said teachers are students’ role models because they are the ones students look up to, thus it is the teachers’ responsibility to set an example for the youngsters to follow.

M.L. Panadda said it takes patience, commitment, and kindness to educate others while urging all educators to adopt the teachings of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

He then asked the teachers to instill honesty, responsibility, self-sufficiency, and morality in their students, because these are the attributes that will move the country forward.