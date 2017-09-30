Deputy Commerce Minister inspects Blue Flag pracharat shops in Chonburi

Chonburi – The Deputy Minister of Commerce has inspected the Blue Flag Pracharat shops in Chonburi province, finding that most cardholders still do not know the details about the usage of the card and that the installation process for card readers has been delayed.

Deputy Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong visited Blue Flag outlets in Thai Serd and Tak Dad villages, Mappong subdistric, Phan Thong district, and Uthai shop in Phanas Nikhom subdistrict, Phanas Nikhom district, Chonburi province.

He admitted that there were still some problems as some cardholders still do not know the details about the usage of the card while the installation of the EDC machines has been delayed. Numerous store owners remain eager to provide the services to the public and want to accelerate the installation of the EDC.

The Ministry of Finance is currently accelerating the process and it has also coordinated with the Public Relations Department to promote the benefits of the welfare cards.

The Blue Flag Pracharat stores will offer household necessities in more than 360 areas and aim to support low-income earners with a social welfare card.