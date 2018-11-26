Deputy Bangkok governor inspects flood barrier construction

Bangkok – Deputy Governor of Bangkok Chakkaphan Phiew-ngam has confirmed the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will continue with the construction of flood barriers along the Khlong Lat Phrao canal. The BMA will create understanding among the people and use relevant laws to find them new houses.

On Sunday, the deputy governor inspected the site of the construction in Sai Mai district. Covering 45.3 kilometers on both sides of the canal, the flood barriers are located in eight districts in Bangkok. He said all relevant units are urgently helping the affected people understand the construction while enforcing laws to move ahead with the flood barrier and Ban Man Khong housing projects.

19,984 out of 26,480 piles have been erected and more than 1,604 from 3,761 houses on the construction site have been removed. Executives of Sai Mai district will meet the affected people again next week to negotiate. If the negotiation is successful, their houses will be removed in December.