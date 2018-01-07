Dept of Tourism campaigns for clean restrooms

Bangkok – The Department of Tourism has called for responsible agencies to keep restrooms in tourist places clean at all times.

Kicking off a clean toilet campaign, Department of Tourism Director General, Anan Wongbenjarat disclosed that Thailand was visited by 30 million people from around the world in 2017, and he expects the number to be the same this year.

One way to impress foreign tourists he said is to keep public restrooms completely clean, especially in tourist places as well as bus terminals and train stations.

Anan called for governmental agencies, the private sector, and related organizations to join the effort, saying the cleanliness of Thai restrooms must be in keeping with international standards, something that is bound to create a positive image for the Thai tourism industry, and the nation generally.