Dept of National Parks releases theme song to promote conservation tourism

Bangkok – Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has unveiled its theme song to promote conservation tourism for the 2019 tourist season.

The Department’s Director-General, Thanya Netithammakun , along with the director of the DNP’s national parks department Songtam Suksawang , unveiled the department’s tourism promotion policy for the year. The new song, titled “Wonderful Thailand National Parks” invites listeners to visit the country’s national parks and attractions while discouraging the use of disposable plastic containers.

The measure is in line with the government’s policy to encourage public participation in environmental conservation by properly disposing of trash and maintaining public cleanliness while also supporting tourism in secondary cities.

The music video of the song was released for free use on all public channels to promote and garner interest in the country’s attractions.