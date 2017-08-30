Dept of Land Transport to share GPS information for pricing of insurance premium

BANGKOK – The Department of Land Transport has worked with insurance companies to incorporate GPS information in determining premiums for transport operators, encouraging lower accident rates.

Department Director-General Sanit Promwong signed a memorandum of cooperation with Dhipaya Insurance, Krungthai Panich, Siam City, and risk analysis and management companies. The agreement shares access to the department’s GPS database for the travel history of transport operators.

The information will be used in determining insurance premiums for transport operators, rewarding better driving with reduced insurance rates and stimulating growth in the private insurance sector.