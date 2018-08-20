Department of Tourism urges travel companies to renew licenses before expiry date

Bangkok – The Department of Tourism is urging travel companies to file for a renewal of their licenses at least a month before the expiry date.

Director-General of the Department of Tourism, Anan Wongbenjarat says that the department has informed all travel business operators with a two-year license to check their documents and file for a renewal at least 30 days before the licenses are due to expire.

Anan said that licensed travel companies that allow their papers to expire will have to start the license application process all over again.

According to Anan, tour operators established in the form of a limited company or a limited partnership each need to pledge 200,000 baht in collateral for general travel business, 100,000 baht for inbound tour operations, 50,000 baht for domestic tour operations and 10,000 baht for specific tour operations. There is also a 2,000-baht fee for the license application.

The Tourism Department reported that there are currently 12,514 licensed travel business operators and 78,261 licensed tour guides.