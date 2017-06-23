Department of Tourism aims to pomote Thailand as World’s best film location

BANGKOK The Department of Tourism has launched the Thailand International Film Destination Festival 2017 (TIFDF2017), with the aim of promoting Thailand as the World’s Best Film Location.

The TIFDT 2017’s concept is a “ fascinating destination”, which focuses on promoting the eight tourism clusters in Thailand among international filmmakers through a series of activities, such as a short film competition among film students around the world.

Tourism and Sports Minister, Mrs Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said this week that the international film industry is directly linked to Thailand’s tourism.

The film industry not only brings in a large amount of money to the country, but also helps promote Thailand’s beautiful destinations internationally.

She added that this year, the Tourism Ministry is working in line with the government’s policy to support tourism in Thailand. The ministry is promoting the eight tourism clusters of tourism development for 2015-2017 to make Thai locations very well-known internationally.

SB Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul Tourism and Sports Minister In 2016, more than 700 foreign films were shot in Thailand, generating 2.3 billion baht. In the first five months of this year (Jan-May), a total of 369 films and videos were shot in Thailand, generating 1.4 billion baht.

Compared to the same period last year (Jan-May 2016), an increase in number and revenue can be seen. TIFDF has been held annually since 2013, to attract those in the film industry to shoot films in Thailand.

Thailand is a dream destination for many travelers who have come to know Thailand through films, such as the James Bond epic which was shot in Koh Tapu, Phang Nga.