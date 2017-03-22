Department of Mental Health launches campaign to raise awareness of Down Syndrome

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Department of Mental Health is launching a campaign to support families of Down Syndrome patients in order to help patients live fulfilling lives in society.

Collaborating with the Rachanukul Institute’s Department of Mental Health, the Department of Mental Health has held activities which coincide with World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 each year in order to raise awareness of the symptoms and living conditions of Down Syndrome patients.

Deputy Director General of Medical Affairs, Dr Noppawan Sriwongpanich said Down Syndrome occurs in one in every 800 newborn children in Thailand, while campaigns should focus on raising awareness of the potential of Down Syndrome patients in order for Down syndrome children to be able live normal fulfilling lives in society.

Dr Noppawan said physicians are now able to identify cases of Down Syndrome during pregnancy and are able to provide guidance to parents on raising Down Syndrome children. Some parents also choose to abort the pregnancy in the early stages.