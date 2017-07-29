Department of Fisheries steps up measures against black chin tilapia

SAMUT SONGKRAM – The Department of Fisheries is addressing the issue of black chin tilapia in Samut Songkram, recommending locals to remove the infesting breed from natural water sources and mulling a ban on their import and export.

Director-General of the Department of Fisheries Adisorn Phromthep has held a meeting on dealing with a spread of black chin tilapia in the long term as the alien breed has infested farms in Samut Songkram and Petchburi provinces, resulting in widespread damage. He noted that locals often sell the fish after they have infested their farms and are calling for his department to buy them at 30 baht a kilogram, an approach he said he does not agree with as the fish have little resale value. The director-general said other measures will be sought and that any purchases will be done at a more appropriate price. He expects it will take 1-2 months to remove the species from waterways before rehabilitation can begin.

The department is also considering banning the import and export of the fish and possibly possession of it to protect against future outbreaks. It is now seeking out those that introduced the species to Thailand for legal prosecution and will launch a damage assessment in Samut Songkram.