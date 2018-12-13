DEPA offers tax deduction up to 200% for software purchases by SMEs

Bangkok – The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) has devised a measure to promote software usage, offering tax deductions of up to 200 percent of the value of a computer program suited to business operations.

DEPA Director Nuttaphol Nimmanpacharin said the agency is looking to benefit SMEs through the use of computer programs and technological tools in line with the Thailand 4.0 policy. Businesses that adopt inventory software, accounting software or retail software can use receipts from their purchases to receive a tax break of up to 200 percent of the value of the acquisition.

The purchased software must be registered with DEPA, which is currently calling on software makers to sign up.

The agency is also handing out DEPA Mini Transformation Vouchers to SMEs offering discounts up to 10,000 baht on software. The vouchers are intended to elevate SMEs onto digital platforms, enhancing their trustworthiness and reducing risk. So far, over 2,000 vouchers have been issued with a target of 3,000 to be distributed by year’s end.

The TAX200% measure is being carried out by DEPA in collaboration with the Revenue Department.