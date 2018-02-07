Dep. Education Minister meets on education reform for EEC

Rayong – Deputy Minister for Education Gen Surachet Chaiwong traveled to Golden City Hotel in Rayong province on Monday to chair a meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Education Development Committee. He was received by the province’s deputy governor Vice Adm Satawat Anantakul and representatives of education commissions from eight eastern provinces.

Gen Surachet reiterated that as the provinces of Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong are to host the EEC, the government recognizes the need for education in the area to be developed as to produce graduates who meet the requirements of the industries that will be present. The Ministry of Education has extended that effort from the three provinces to eight, adding Chantaburi, Trat, Prachinburi, Nakhon Nayok and Sakaeo. The plan applied to the first three provinces has now been reviewed by the committees of the added provinces and their evaluations are to be presented to the Cabinet retreat.

The deputy minister also plans to present the Cabinet with inventions and innovations by the area’s students so that they may receive support towards further development. The assistance will take place in tandem with the government’s support of 10 target industries towards Thailand 4.0.