Democrats’s new leadership election sees three strong contenders

Bangkok – The election of a new leader of the Democrat Party is underway and three strong contenders are ready to take the party’s top position.

At the Democrat Party’s headquarters, Abhisit Vejjajiva, Dr. Warong Dejkitvikrom and Alongkorn Ponlaboot officially signed up as candidates in the election and drew the number of their candidacy.

Dr. Warong said that he isn’t worried about contesting the post and that he plans to visit all members nationwide. He added that he knows he is not the front-runner, nor a favorite candidate.

Meanwhile, Alongkorn said that he would not accept any outside prime minister if he becomes the party’s leader and that he has decided to join the contest because he would like to resurrect the image of the party.

Former leader Abhisit said that the presence of three candidates suggests an active spirit among members to be a part of the party while his campaign won’t target anyone but will focus on directing the party to help develop the country.

Acting party leader Jurin Laksanawisit said on Monday that members will elect the new leader either through the electronic vote planned for the period November 1 to 5 or a standard vote at each provincial party office on November 5.