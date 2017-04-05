Demand for Thai frozen chicken continues to rise despite stronger baht

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The exports of Thai frozen chicken is likely to increase as demands in Europe and Japan grow.

The Poultry Promotion Association of Thailand President, Chaweewan Khampana, revealed that exports of frozen and processed chicken have been on a rise during the first 3 months of this year due to growing demands in Japan and European countries.

The recent avian flu outbreak in Japan has made domestic poultry unpopular among consumers as they turn to imported chicken.

Meanwhile, Thai exporters have been told to be thorough about forward contracts with their foreign partners as Thai baht has remained strong against U.S. dollar for 20 consecutive months.

Regarding the U.S. accusation claiming Thailand is among the 15 nations that cause the U.S. trade imbalance, Chaweewan said it will not significantly affect the Thai export sector. However, tire manufacturers could feel the impact as 35% of tires used in American come from Thailand.