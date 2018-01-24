Defense Ministry continues its fight against crime nationwide

Bangkok – The Ministry of Defense has coordinated with all security units to continue the crackdown on criminal activities nationwide in an effort to ensure public safety.

Defense Ministry Spokesperson Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich revealed Tuesday that security units have been instructed to strictly enforce the law to ensure safety for all.

Lt Gen Tantravanich also cited the need to keep Mafia gangs at bay, provide the public with greater access to information and keep a watchful eye on transnational crimes.

The spokesperson added that last year, security units were able to arrest more than 25,000 individuals involved in drug and arms trafficking as well as the production of fake passports and credit cards.

This year, efforts will continue to reinforce security and prevent drug smuggling along the border.