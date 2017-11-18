Defense Minister wants nationwide CCTV cameras connected

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan wants a strategic plan on developing a network of nationwide surveillance cameras devised, in an effort to promote safety in the country.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense, Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich disclosed Friday that a committee overseeing development of a public CCTV camera system has been instructed to collect information on the efficiency of surveillance cameras nationwide from public and state enterprise agencies.

This information will be used to develop the strategic plan to link all existing CCTV camera networks and create an effective surveillance camera management plan. The Defense Minister also told the Royal Thai Police Bureau and the Ministry of the Interior to install more CCTV cameras in crime-prone areas of the country for public safety.

The private sector will also be asked to cooperate with the government to allow their surveillance cameras to be connected to the public system.