Defense Minister calls for crackdown on transnational criminals

Bangkok – The Deputy Prime Minister for Security Affairs has ordered security mechanisms to eradicate foreign criminals currently in the nation, especially those operating in important areas such as Bangkok, along the border and in other major cities.

Ministry of Defense Spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich announced Monday that operations are ongoing to do away with foreign influential elements operating in the country and denting its image with the number of overstay foreigners in the nation now around 100,000. Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered soldiers, police and administrators to step up work to rid the Kingdom of transnational criminals.

He said foreign criminals are present in the guise of tourists in Bangkok and major cities such as Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Songkla, Phuket and Samui with most engaged in narcotics and weapons dealing, human trafficking, document forgery, jewelry forgery, gambling and telemarketing fraud.

Lt Gen Kongcheep said that the actions of such criminals hurt the nation in terms of both image and economics. Authorities have apprehended over 300 foreign criminals in recent times and seized large amounts of contraband.