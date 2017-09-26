Defence Ministry urges stepped-up security in Far South

Bangkok – The Ministry of Defence has urged all related officials in the southern border region to step up security measures.

Maj. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich, spokesman of the Ministry of Defence, said on Monday that the meeting of the Defence Council, chaired by Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon, had discussed the continued efforts, in the follow-up and analysis of the security situation in Rakhine State of Myanmar and the tensions and potential conflict on the Korean Peninsula, which must be watched closely.

Concerning unrest in the southern border region, Gen. Prawit expressed condolences to the families of military officers who had died in the conflict, asking the Royal Thai Army and related agencies to take good care of the families of all fallen soldiers and to do so with honor, said Maj. Gen. Kongcheep.

He added that Gen. Prawit has offered his moral support to all officers on duty in the restive area while asking all to perform their duties with patience, sincerity and understanding in order to provide safety and improve the quality of life of southern residents.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed his hope that the sacrifice of military officers and their dedication will lead to better understanding of the situation by all sides and bring an end to conflict, with peace and harmony over the long term.