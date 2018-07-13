Deep floods in Bueng Kan following night of heavy rain

Bueng Kan – Heavy rains through Wednesday night in Bueng Kan province resulted in intermittent flooding with waters up to 80 centimeters in depth.

A monsoon front passing over Thailand’s north, Lao PDR and Vietnam that collided with a long pressure front in the same area resulted in heavy rains across all eight districts of Bueng Kan, especially in its municipal area where water gathered in ditches and along roads.

Staff members at Bueng Kan Hospital and Bueng Kan School were contending with water between 50 and 80 centimeters deep and one hospital vehicle was damaged by flood waters.

Peace and Order Maintaining Command soldiers in the province, volunteers and hospital staff were using flat bottom boats and large vehicles to shuttle patients, staff and even family members between the hospital, school and other areas.