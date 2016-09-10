DDPM advises 19 provinces to brace for heavy rains

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has advised 19 provinces to brace for heavy rains while villagers in risk areas have been advised to closely monitor weather forecasts and warnings as well as strictly follow the instructions.

The 19 provinces reportedly risking possible flooding include Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Payao, Nan, Prae, Tak, Kampaengpet, Nakorn Panom, Sakon Nakorn, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Uthai Thani, Chantaburi, Trat, Ranong, Pang-nga, Phuket and Krabi.

In particular, the flooding situation in Sakon Nakorn has reportedly improved, according to the department.

Nevertheless, flood victims in those provinces are encouraged to contact local DDPM units or call Hotline 1784 around the clock.