DDC raises awareness of rabies prevention

Bangkok – A 42-year-old man died of rabies on Sunday in Kalasin province, bringing the death toll to 11 since the outbreak began in January this year.

The Director-General of the Disease Control Department, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, said the man was bitten by a stray dog in October last year. Dr. Suwanchai said he had no record of vaccination and never had his bite wound cleaned.

Dr. Suwanchai said that most rabies victims died from bites and scratches by dogs, and they did not go to see doctors as they thought the wounds or scratches were not serious.

Even if the bite or the scratch was minor, people are advised to immediately see doctors and have vaccinations. For more information, call the hotline 1422.