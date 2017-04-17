Dawn fire damages 20 buildings in Sa Kaeo market

SA KAEO,(NNT) – A fire yesterday engulfed a number of buildings in Det Thai Market opposite Rong Kluea Market in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province.

Firefighters spent around an hour containing the fire that broke out at dawn in Sa Kaeo’s best known second hand shoe market. Twenty shop buildings and their goods as well as eight motorcycles were destroyed.

The shops belong to Cambodian people who had already left for their home country for the Songkran holiday. Officials commented that a short circuit might have caused the fire as the buildings are more than 30 years old. The damage is estimated at two million baht.