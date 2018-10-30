Culture Ministry to place museum at Tham Luang Cave

By
NNT
-
0
365
Minister of Culture Weera Rojpojanarat.
Minister of Culture Weera Rojpojanarat.

Chiang Rai – Thailand’s Ministry of Culture has made preparations to upgrade Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park into a high functioning tourist attraction.

Minister of Culture Weera Rojpojanarat has visited areas of the northern region, including Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park to follow up on improvements to tourism. He brought an account of the recent rescue of a youth football team from Tham Luang Cave to the area as it is to be used to promote tourism to the site. A museum has been planned in Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park to remember the historical event that took place there.

Chiang Rai has been declared a city of environmental tourism as well as of art, culture and historic connections as it shares borders with Myanmar, Luang Prabang and fellow northern provinces Phayao and Nan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR