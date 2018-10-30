Culture Ministry to place museum at Tham Luang Cave

Chiang Rai – Thailand’s Ministry of Culture has made preparations to upgrade Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park into a high functioning tourist attraction.

Minister of Culture Weera Rojpojanarat has visited areas of the northern region, including Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park to follow up on improvements to tourism. He brought an account of the recent rescue of a youth football team from Tham Luang Cave to the area as it is to be used to promote tourism to the site. A museum has been planned in Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park to remember the historical event that took place there.

Chiang Rai has been declared a city of environmental tourism as well as of art, culture and historic connections as it shares borders with Myanmar, Luang Prabang and fellow northern provinces Phayao and Nan.