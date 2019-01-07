Culture Min holding 4th Bangkok Art Festival

Bangkok – The Ministry of Culture is hosting the 4th Bangkok Art Festival featuring contemporary art pieces from all over the kingdom.

Culture Minister Vira Rojpojchanarat chaired the inauguration of the event on Saturday, the fourth of its kind. Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Chulalongkorn University, the festival is being held at Siam Square in central Bangkok, with the aim of cultivating a love of the arts among Thai citizens especially children and youth, in line with the government’s Thailand 4.0 policy to build a creative society, giving young artists a platform to showcase their art works.

Culture Minister Vira said the third Bangkok Art Festival was a great success and that his ministry is keen to give children opportunities to present their artistic abilities and creativity in contemporary arts, hoping that the festival will be a start for the young generation to pursue a career in the arts. Outstanding and award-winning pieces will be displayed at international events, added the minister.