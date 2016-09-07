CTH Cable TV ordered to pay 20,000 baht in fine each day

CTH Cable TV Company has been ordered by the Broadcasting Board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to pay fines amounting to 20,000 baht a day starting August 28 until the cable TV service provider fulfils the board’s order for it to refund its clients.

NBTC deputy secretary-general Pakdee Manaves said Tuesday that the broadcasting board on Monday rejected CTH Cable TV Company’s request for the postponement of the submission of its rehabilitation plan to the board following its suspension of its service through KU band.

The board, on the same day, decided to impose a fine of 20,000 baht/day on the company dating back to August 25, he said, adding that the company may have its operating license suspended or revoked if it continues to defy the board.

Meanwhile, the broadcasting board also fined GMM B Company under the management of CTH Cable TV 20,000 baht in fines per day for its refusal to refund its Z Pay TV clients.

The board also considered the cancellation of a rental contract between Mass Communications Organization of Thailand and users of digital TVB network which are yet to pay the rental fees to MCOT.