Cryptocurrency traders urged to do research before investing

Bangkok – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has advised those planning to invest in Bitcoin to study how it works before making any investments.

BoT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob, was speaking after a report on cryptocurrency fraud, and pointed out that the victims were tricked into investing their money in Bitcoin. Alleged scammers then used that digital currency to trade for profit.

The BoT Governor cited the need for anyone interested in cryptocurrency trading to study it thoroughly given its fluctuations and risks. Veerathai also advised new Bitcoin traders against using their own savings to invest in digital currency.