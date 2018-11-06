Crowds show great interest in 230th anniversary of Wat Pho

Bangkok – Thai and foreign tourists alike have shown great interest in the 230-year anniversary celebration of Wat Phra Chetuphon Vimolmangklararm Rajwaramahaviharn , more commonly known as Wat Pho.

The celebration began on November 1 and features exhibitions on the history of the Bangkok temple, which was founded 230 years ago by King Rama I.

This year’s anniversary is particularly special because it also celebrates the temple being placed at number 17 on Trip Advisor’s ranking of the World’s Most Popular Tourism Sites and at number 3 on its Asia rankings. The latest ranking for Asia was the first time the Thai temple surpassed attractions in China.

Those attending the anniversary events are being invited to pay their respects and make merit with the temple’s Buddha statues as well as its Four Kings Pagoda.

The celebration will continue until November 11.