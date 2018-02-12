Crowds continue flocking to winter festival

Bangkok – People from across the country have been visiting the royally-initiated winter festival, Oon Ai Rak Klay Kwam Nao, which got underway on February 8 at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok.

Visitors have enjoyed seeing the wide variety of flowers put on display in accordance with the royal recommendation of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun to celebrate the long reign of the Chakri Dynasty and to show the people of Thailand’s gratitude for all that the kings have done for the country.

Many are wearing traditional costumes, which has been a requirement of the festival to promote Thailand’s culture and traditions, and entered the exhibition grounds only after passing through the screening points.

After sunset, special performances from the Government Public Relations Department have been organized to entertain visitors to the festival, including songs from the past and present plus various traditional performances.