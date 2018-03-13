Crashed plane moved to Talang Technical College as probes continue

Phuket – Authorities are to move the wreckage of a downed plane in Phuket to Talang Technical College after an investigative committee wrapped up its on-site assessment Monday.

The plane has been completely disassembled and catalogued and has been prepared for transfer to the college, where it will be temporarily stored while the reasons for its tragic crash are investigated.

The committee said no conclusions can yet be made as several more assessments are needed, including autopsies of the fatalities and questioning of eye-witnesses. A computer simulation of the incident is to be generated and the plane’s Australian manufacturer will be invited to review the evaluation. All of the information is to be reported to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Another team has been sent to inspect the bodies of those killed in the accident and to question survivors. Religious ceremonies have already begun at both the crash site and the hospital.

Phuket Governor, Noraphat Plodthong, and Secretary-General of the Vocational Education Commission, Suthep Chityawong, have already met with victims of the accident and provided them with financial support. The two surviving passengers of the crash are Adel Samae and Orawan Chindarak, both Talang Technical College students of aviation engineering.

Adel is still contending with swelling of the brain and is under close surveillance by doctors while Orawan is suffering from bone fractures.

The provincial governor earlier performed a funeral rite for Wattana Thinphangnga, the captain of the plane, at Wat Sophonwanaram. The body of the other fatality in the incident, Flying Office Narin Taweewat, has been sent back to his hometown of Pathumthani for funeral rites.