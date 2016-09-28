Court rejects Thaksin’s demand for the return of his Thai passports

The Central Administrative Court on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra against the foreign permanent secretary and director-general of the Consular Affairs Department for revoking his two passports.

Thaksin, through his lawyer, had wanted the court to rescind the order of the Consular Affairs Department that invalidated his two Thai passports, numbering U957411 and Z530117.

In its verdict, the court said that the Consular Affairs Department is authorized to issue or to not issue passports for Thai citizens and this authority covers the power to take away passports issued to Thai citizens.

The court said the power to invalidate passports of individuals is in compliance with the law and constitutional provision regarding the freedom of travel of Thai citizens, which is conditional and not complete freedom, like freedom not to be deported or freedom to enter the country.

For the sake of national security or for public peace, the court said that the use of discretion of the Department of Consular Affairs to revoke the passports of Thaksin is not an act of discrimination against the former prime minister.