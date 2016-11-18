Court rejects Jatuporn’s request for bail

The Criminal Court on Thursday rejected Jatuporn Promphan’s third request for bail, claiming that there was no reason to change its earlier order to withdraw his bail.

The chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship claimed, in his request, that he had been detained for about a month now since the court revoked his bail on October 11 and it was enough time for the punishment for his speech which was deemed an infringement of the court’s order.

Jatuporn noted that the situation now has changed from the situation before the court scrapped his bail. He also said that he had wished to pay tribute to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and he believes that no one would dare to incite unrest now that the country is in the mourning mood.

Jatuporn’s lawyer, Mr Winyat Chartmontri, said that, next week, he would try again, for the fourth time, to seek bail for the UDD leader.