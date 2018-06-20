Coronation plans could threaten February election

Bangkok (AP) — The prime minister said Tuesday that the government will hold elections only after a coronation ceremony for His Majesty the King, casting fresh doubt on promises the polls will be held by next February.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters his government is preparing for the royal coronation of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, mentioning — apparently for the first time in public — that the election will take place only after the ceremony.

No date has been set for the coronation, bringing the timing of the polls into question.

“The most important thing that the NCPO is now considering is making preparations for the royal coronation ceremony,” the PM said. “Do not forget, all Thais, this is an important issue.”

Prayuth’s mention of the election came in response to a reporter’s question whether it would take place before the coronation or not. He replied “After, of course” and “After the royal coronation” as he walked away from reporters at a Government House news briefing.

Chaturon Chaisaeng, education minister in the government ousted by the 2014 coup, said that because the prime minister did not say when the coronation would take place, the announcement is not yet a political issue. “When the coronation will take place is up to His Majesty’s wishes and the government because nobody knows, as of now, when that is. If it takes place soon, for example much before the election, the election will take place as normal.”

“Right now everyone is waiting to hear when the coronation will take place,” Chaturon said.