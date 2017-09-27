Continuing rains still causing flooding across nation

Chantaburi – Continuing rains have set off warnings in provinces such as Chantaburi due to rising rivers and waterways with the province’s Charoensuk Market already experiencing flooding.

Vendors at the market have had to move their belongings out of the area after waters from Khlong Nam Sai flooded the grounds. A warning has been sounded throughout the surrounding district calling for residents to move out their cars and belongings. Authorities have setup water pumps and carved out drainage channels to alleviate the situation.

Trat province has also continued to see rain with some houses alongside Khlong Chum Saeng hit by overflowing waters. Locals and authorities have now setup sandbag barricades to try to remedy the situation.

In the central region province of Ang Thong, farmers have employed heavy machinery to quickly harvest crops due to continued rains threatening yields and the government is also requesting usage of the lands for water retention.

Water has steadily flowed into major reservoirs in Uthai Thani province with Huay Kun Kaeo now holding 31.65 million cubic meters of water and Tap Salao Reservoir holding 102.4 million cubic meters.

The Meteorological Department has indicated a monsoon front is still persisting over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, fostering rains and strong winds in provinces such as Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket. Citizens are urged to be on alert.