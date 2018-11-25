Construction of Thai-Chinese high-speed rail slated to begin next year

Bangkok – The government has assured the public that construction of the first phase of the remaining three sections of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima will begin in April next year.

At the 26th Meeting of the Joint Committee on Railway Cooperation between Thailand and China, both countries followed up on the progress of the construction of the first phase of the route, the second phase of the Nakhon Si Thammarat-Nong Khai route, and the financial partnership.

Currently, the construction of the first phase’s 3.5-kilometer section from Klang Dong to Pang Asok is making significant headway while construction of the first phase’s 238.5-kilometer remaining three sections will start in April next year. This route is to begin operations in 2022.

Meanwhile, Thailand is planning to review findings for the construction of the second phase’s 355-kilometer Nakhon Si Thammarat-Nong Khai route. China suggested that all stakeholders follow up on the rail link in Nong Khai with Laos. Talks are expected to take place in January next year.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith added that China proposed a loan with an interest rate of 3 percent per year, but Thailand is negotiating for a drop to 2.6 percent year. A conclusion is expected in December.